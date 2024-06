MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant (NLMK) came under a drone attack, which proved to be "senseless," an NLMK spokesman told TASS.

"Another attack by a swarm of drones was reported in the NLMK territory, which manufactures civilian products. This time, the attack was senseless again because it only led to additional welding works," he said.

The Lipetsk region governor said earlier that air defense systems shot down nine drones over Lipetsk’s industrial zone.