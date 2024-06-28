Trump says Putin’s conditions for peace in Ukraine ‘not acceptable’

NEW YORK, June 28. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump said he does not view Russian President Vladimir Putin’s conditions for peace in Ukraine as acceptable.

"No, they are not acceptable," he said, answering to a corresponding question during TV debates with his electoral rival, incumbent US President Joe Biden.

"Look, this is a war that never should have started if we had a leader," he said. "He's given $200 billion now or more to Ukraine. <…> That's a lot of money. I don't think there's ever been anything like it. Every time that Zelensky comes to this country, he walks away with $60 billion he's the greatest salesman ever.".