Russia to continue supplying energy and food to global market despite EU sanctions — MFA

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Despite obstacles from the European Union, Russia will continue to supply world markets with energy resources, fertilizers and food, Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said in a commentary following the introduction by the EU of the 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions.

"The Russian Federation - despite the obstacles imposed by the European Union - will continue its efforts to supply world markets with in-demand products, including energy resources, fertilizers and food," she said.

Zakharova reiterated that although the EU sanctions are formally aimed against Russia, they are equally harmful and undermine the security of developing countries.

"It is obvious that the EU’s actions, formally taken against Russia, equally affect third countries, destabilize global commodity markets, and undermine the energy security of developing countries. However, the EU is simply indifferent to others’ interests," she said.

According to the diplomat, Brussels is now guided by an exclusively destructive principle, when "by our own actions we undermined the European economy, so now in order to support it we will strike at the entire global system."

On June 28, the European Union expanded its sanctions list against the Russian Federation by adding two more individuals and four companies to it including logistics company TransContainer and its general director Mikhail Kontserev.

In total the 14th package of sanctions against Russia includes 68 Russians, in particular CEO of the Novorossiya Railways Andrey Kazakov, head of the Federal Property Management Agency Vadim Yakovenko, current employees of the FSB Directorate for the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as pop singers Polina Gagarina and Yaroslav Dronov (known under the stage name "Shaman"). As for legal entities, the list includes 49 companies and organizations, in particular 42 design bureaus, factories and enterprises.