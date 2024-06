BRYANSK, July 1. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems downed 18 drones over the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz announced, adding that no damages or injuries were caused.

"A Kiev Regime’s attempt to carry out a terror attack via drones has been thwarted. Nine fixed-wing drones were downed by Russian Defense Ministry air defense systems." he said on his Telegram channel.

Few minutes later he whrote about nine more downed drones. "No injuries or damage were caused", Bogomaz added.