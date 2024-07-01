Argentine authorities say coup attempt in Bolivia was staged

BUENOS AIRES, July 1. /TASS/. The Administration of President of Argentina Javier Milei called Bolivian authorities’ claims of a coup attempt in the country false.

"The Presidential Office condemns the false claim of a coup attempt, voiced by the government of Bolivia on June 26, and, as it has been proven by today, was a fraud," the statement reads.

It says that the circumstances of the coup appeared unconvincing for the government from the start.

"The Bolivian democracy is in danger. Not because of the military coup, but because, historically, Socialist governments turn into dictatorships," the Argentine presidential office believes.

Previously, former President of Bolivia Evo Morales accused incumbent president Luiz Arce of "deceiving the people of Bolivia and the world.".