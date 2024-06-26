Direct Russia-US clash to entail massive use of nuclear weapons — expert

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. A direct armed clash between Russia and the United States would lead to the massive use of nuclear weapons, Yevgeny Buzhinsky, the chair of the PIR Center’s Board, professor of the National Research University Higher School of Economics, has said.

"I belong to those experts who believe that it is practically impossible to control a nuclear conflict. Only the Americans have some ideas that you can fight somewhere in remote theaters, in Europe, in the Middle East, or in the Asia-Pacific Region using nuclear weapons, and that will be the end of it. In the meantime, they will stay calm over the sea and merely watch it. This is an illusion," said retired Lieutenant-General Buzhinsky at a session of the Primakov Readings forum.

"Any direct armed clash between the United States and Russia will result in the use of strategic nuclear weapons," the expert added.

He pointed out that despite all the modeling that had been carried out over decades, it is impossible to accurately predict what effect a massive use of nuclear weapons would have on the globe. For this reason, as Buzhinsky noted, it is necessary to prevent such a march of events.

The Primakov Readings forum was first held in 2015. The conference has since acquired the status of an authoritative platform for discussing international relations scenarios, challenges to international security, and new models of interaction by world policy actors. TASS is the forum’s general media partner.