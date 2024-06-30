British Navy reports incident in Red Sea

LONDON, June 30. /TASS/. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) led by the Royal Navy has registered an incident in the Red Sea 13 nautical miles to south-west from the Yemeni port city of Mokha, according to a statement released on its page on X social media.

No details were provided.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since last November, the Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.