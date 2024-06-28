PARIS, June 28. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities plan to make NATO establish a no-fly zone over Western parts of Ukraine, AFP reported citing Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia).

"I do not understand what NATO cannot deploy air defense systems along the Polish border," Goncharenko said, according to AFP. "This will make it possible to defend the border of Poland and Moldova and to establish a reliable no-fly zone in Western and Southern parts of Ukraine."

Other Kiev officials, not named by AFP, made a similar call.

After the beginning of the special military operation, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. In response, NATO then-Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO countries are very careful not become a side of the conflict in Ukraine, and therefore make no attempt to establish a no-fly zone, but hand over air defense systems to Kiev. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin noted that establishment of a no-fly zone could cause a war between the US and Russia.