A four-year-old girl died in drone attack in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, June 30. /TASS/. A four-year-old girl died and four other members of her family were wounded after a Ukrainian FPV drone attacked their car in the Belgorod Region, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"A family of five were inside the car: a grandfather, a grandmother, a married couple and their child. The most horrible thing happened - the four-year-old girls died of wounds. I offer my sincere condolences to the family. All those who were in the car received various shrapnel wounds," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, the grandfather is in critical condition.