Ukrainian kamikaze drones targeting residential quarters in Berdyansk shot down

MELITOPOL, June 30. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces destroyed Ukrainian drones flying toward residential quarters in the city of Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, a member of Russia’s Public Chamber, said.

"It is loud in Berdyansk! According to preliminary data, the shooting and explosions that were reported by the city dwellers <…> came from the operation of air defense systems against enemy kamikaze drones targeting residential quarters," Rogov, who is chairman of the Chamber’s commission on issues of sovereignty, patriotic projects, and support for veterans, wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Rogov, all the drones were shot down before they reached the city.