Belarus’ new top diplomats discussed schedule of bilateral contacts with Lavrov

MINSK, June 30. /TASS/. Belarus’ new Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov has a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to discuss a schedule of bilateral contacts and issues of union integration, the press service of the Belarusian foreign ministry said.

"The two top diplomats discussed the busy schedule of Belarusian-Russian high-and top level contacts. The ministers exchanged views on the current issues of bilateral cooperation, union integration and pressing international problems," it said.

Apart from that, "special attention was focused on Belarus and Russia’s cooperation with various international organizations," it said.

Lavrov congratulated Ryzhenkov on being appointed Belarus’ foreign minister and wished him every success, it added.