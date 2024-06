NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden misspoke at a campaign reception confusing Italy and France.

Biden said that former President Donald Trump would not go to a cemetery in Italy, while referring to the French cemetery of soldiers fallen in the world wars.

The president was quoted by the White House press pool.

The 81-year-old president frequently makes gaffes and verbal blunders in his public speeches. Republicans use this to question Biden’s ability to do the job.