Russia strikes Ukrainian military airfields by precision weapons — top brass

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered a combined strike by precision weapons, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian military airfields over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"This morning, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by seaborne long-range precision weapons, Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles against the Ukrainian aerodrome infrastructure planned for storing Western-made aircraft. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated targets were struck," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 190 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd and 57th mechanized, 113th, 125th and 127th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Neskuchnoye and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. The enemy’s losses amounted to 190 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, two UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzers and three 122mm D-30 howitzers," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West gains better ground over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground and inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 21st and 115th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian troops also repulsed a counterattack by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized brigade, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 585 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 585 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian army lost as many as 585 personnel, four motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a 122mm D-30 howitzer. In addition, four artillery ammunition depots, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia’s Southern Battlegroup improves frontline positions over past day

Russia’s Southern Battlegroup improved its frontline positions and inflicted more than 640 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 79th air assault and 46th airmobile brigades in areas near the settlements of Kurakhovo and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to "more than 640 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, five motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a US-manufactured 155mm M198 howitzer, three 152mm D-20 howitzers and a 122mm D-30 howitzer," it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 345 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 345 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novgorodskoye and Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. During the last 24-hour period, they repelled six counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 41st, 31st and 68th mechanized and 95th air assault brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 345 personnel, three motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, four 122mm D-30 howitzers and a 100mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East advances to better positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East advanced to better positions and inflicted more than 115 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Russia’s Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the [Ukrainian army’s] 123rd territorial defense and 17th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Urozhainoye and Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, they repelled two counterattacks by formations of the enemy’s 58th motorized infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 115 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles, a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, a 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun, it specified.

Russian troops wipe out three HIMARS rocket launchers in Kherson area over past day

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted roughly 80 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed three US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In counterbattery fire, the following targets were destroyed over the past 24 hours: three US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, a US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzer, a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer and a 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted casualties on the Ukrainian army’s 35th and 37th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Dneprovskoye, Tokarevka and Otradokamenka in the Kherson Region. The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area amounted to 80 personnel and 13 motor vehicles, it specified.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 117 areas over past day

Russian troops struck massed Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 117 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces inflicted casualties on massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 117 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 planes," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 62 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 62 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), four Patriot surface-to-air missiles and two HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down … 62 unmanned aerial vehicles, four US-made Patriot surface-to-air missiles and two US-manufactured HIMARS rockets," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy over 23,000 special military motor vehicles in Ukraine operation

Russian forces have destroyed more than 23,000 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 615 aircraft, 276 helicopters, 26,704 unmanned aerial vehicles, 533 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,439 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,356 multiple rocket launchers, 10,963 field artillery guns and mortars and 23,008 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.