Armenia confirms its participation in NATO summit in Washington

YEREVAN, June 28. /TASS/. Armenia was invited to take part in a NATO summit partner event in Washington and has confirmed its participation, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan told TASS.

"Armenia was invited to take part in a partner-format event of a NATO summit in Washington and related events on the organization’s 75th anniversary and has confirmed its participation. So far, there are no other agreements," she said.

Washington will host NATO’s jubilee summit marking the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949. The summit will look at establishing a new structure for helping Ukraine and building "a bridge to NATO" for Ukraine.