Russia opens criminal probe in last night’s terrorist attack on Kursk Region village

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe in last night’s Ukrainian attack on the village of Gorodishche in the borderline Kursk Region.

"The Main Investigations Department of the Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case under Article 205 of Russia’s Criminal Code (terrorist attack) in the wake of a Ukrainian attack on the village of Gorodishche of the Rylsky District in the Kursk Region. The attack left civilians, including minors, killed," the Committee’s press service told TASS.

The Investigative Committee is currently looking into the incident to identify the people behind the attack.

Earlier on Saturday, acting governor of the Kursk Region, Alexey Smirnov, said that a Ukrainian drone aircraft attacked a residential building in Gorodishche in the early hours of June 29, killing five civilians, including two children.