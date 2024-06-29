{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Belarusian military warns of rising tensions on border with Ukraine

The Ukrainian army has also deployed electronic surveillance systems near the Belarusian border and is widely using unmanned aerial vehicles, Lukashevich said

MINSK, June 29. /TASS/. Tensions are rising on the Belarus-Ukraine border, Vadim Lukashevich, deputy chief for ideology at the Special Operations Command of the Belarusian Armed Forces, said.

"We have received reports of Ukraine amassing troops, weapons and military equipment along our border. In particular, US-made infantry fighting vehicles, multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery systems have been deployed to the Zhitomir Region," he pointed out, as cited on the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian army has also deployed electronic surveillance systems near the Belarusian border and is widely using unmanned aerial vehicles, Lukashevich added.

Tags
Belarus
Russian air defenses destroy another Ukrainian drone in Belgorod Region
On-duty air defenses destroyed the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Belgorod Region
Read more
IN BRIEF: Trump’s presidential debate win puts final nail in Biden’s political coffin
A flash poll showed that 67% of watchers said Trump performed better during Thursday night’s debate
Read more
Business in Russia has become more patriotic and state-oriented — Putin
The head of state noted that Russian entrepreneurs did not allow the national economy to collapse after the departure of Western companies
Read more
Russian forces strike Swedish-made CV90 combat vehicle near Artyomovsk
"Whereas an Abrams tank costs about 8.5 million US dollars, the price of an CV-90 is more than 10 million US dollars," the deputy commander of the Burevestnik unit of the Battlegroup South said
Read more
Russia delivers 17 strikes at Ukrainian military-industrial sites over week
Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its tactical position and inflicted casualties on eight Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Republic of Congo and Russia to boost energy cooperation — Congolese president
Denis Sassou-Nguesso noted that the republic continues to follow the path of strengthening cooperation with Russia
Read more
Lavrov wishes successful presidential elections to Iranian counterpart
The sides also stated their serious concerns over the dangerous escalation of tensions in the region, which emerged due to the lack of settlement of numerous crises
Read more
Russian, Jordanian diplomats discuss ceasefire in Gaza — Foreign Ministry
"Special attention will be paid to the tasks of rendering humanitarian support for all who are in need for it, including based on the resolutions of the June 11 international conference on urgent humanitarian assistance to Gaza in Jordan," the ministry reported
Read more
IOC invites Russian tennis players Kotov, Kalinskaya to compete at Paris Olympics
On June 18, the press service of the Russian Tennis Federation published the lineup for the Olympic Games
Read more
Musk assesses US presidential election debate as preparation to replace Biden
Atlanta was the site of the first-ever televised election debate between a sitting president and a former president in US history
Read more
Moldova may join SCO, BRICS after leadership change — former President Dodon
"The status of an EAEU observer we obtained during my presidency was the right step and this status should be used," Igor Dodon said, adding that Moldova should pursue a balanced foreign policy
Read more
Disrespect for immunity of countries could be step toward war — Medvedev
"Russia, like most countries of the world, including, incidentally, the United States of America and the largest countries - China, India - is not a party to this theatrical institution called the ICC," the official stressed
Read more
BRICS countries back Russia’s initiative to create grain exchange — agriculture minister
Oksana Lut also mentioned "the development of the possibility of settlements in national currencies of the BRICS countries"
Read more
Russia never interfered in US electoral processes, not to do that now — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that "there have been repeated investigations in the US itself, many accused Russia there," however, Washington "concluded on its own that no interference took place"
Read more
Putin discusses situation around INF Treaty with Russian Security Council
The Russian leader recalled that several years ago the United State had withdrawn from the treaty under an invented pretext and announced its plans to manufacture such missile systems
Read more
China’s Chang’e 6 probe brings 1,935.3 grams of soil from moon’s far side — CNSA
CNSA Director Zhang Kejian handed the container with samples and the sample certificate over to Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Ding Chibiao
Read more
Taiwan detects approach of 23 Chinese aircraft, 5 ships
Taiwan responded by engaging aircraft, ships, and land-based surface-to-air missile systems to track targets
Read more
Reformist candidate leading in Iran's election with votes at most polling stations counted
The election official told the IRIB TV channel that with 19 mln votes counted, Pezeshkian, a reformist candidate, received 8.3 mln votes
Read more
Georgia, Moldova reject EU’s decision to hand over income from Russia’s assets to Kiev
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell noted that these countries will make sure that their national policies comply with the European Council decision, adding that the Council welcomes it
Read more
The Republic of the Congo offers new projects to Russia’s Lukoil — Congolese minister
According to Ivan Romanovsky, Congo and Lukoil discussed new initiatives and the company’s existing projects in the country, including the possibilities of monetizing gas from developed fields
Read more
Arabs remove Hezbollah from list of terrorist organizations — senior Arab League official
"The military escalation in the south poses a severe challenge to security and stability not only in Lebanon, but also across the Middle East, especially if the conflict spills over," Hossam Zaki said
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack kills five people in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
Another two members of the family were taken to the Rylsky District Hospital in serious condition
Read more
Dagestan police carry out searches in Nurmagomedov martial arts school over terrorism case
Earlier, reports appeared on social media that one eliminated militants could be MMA fighter Gadjimurad Kagirov - graduate of the Nurmagomedov School
Read more
Kiev demands that NATO establish no-fly zone over Western parts of Ukraine — AFP
"I do not understand what NATO cannot deploy air defense systems along the Polish border," Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko said
Read more
US coalition's drone flies too close to Russian plane in Syria — top brass
Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision
Read more
US’ actions on Korean Peninsula threaten both North Korea and Russia — diplomat
"The treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership that was signed by Russia and North Korea on June 19 is called to play a stabilizing role in Northeastern Asia amid the unprecedented escalation of tension," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Ukrainian army attacks refugees trying to evacuate from Toretsk — DPR official
Kimakovsky said earlier that the first group of refugees from Toretsk had been evacuated to a rear area in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
US planes, drones to continue flying in international airspace — Pentagon
Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov ordered to the General Staff to draft proposals on response to US provocations involving drone flights over the Black Sea
Read more
Iranian authorities reveal voter turnout in presidential election
Eslami told the IRIB TV channel that a total of 24.5 mln votes had been cast, and about a million ballots had been spoiled
Read more
Trump says Putin’s conditions for peace in Ukraine ‘not acceptable’
"Look, this is a war that never should have started if we had a leader," former US President said
Read more
Burevestnik unit destroys $23.5 mln worth of Ukrainian weapons in two months
According to the report, most of the targets were heavy equipment, weapons, dugouts, and deployment sites
Read more
What is known about coup attempt in Bolivia
Read more
Discussions on South Caucasus need to be moved out of Switzerland — Russian delegation
"This is related to the fact that the Geneva venue is no longer comfortable for Russia and its allies," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin added
Read more
US House Speaker Johnson says Biden’s cabinet should remove him from office
"Our adversaries see the weakness in this White House as we all do," Mike Johnson said
Read more
Houthis say they attacked four commercial ships in Red, Mediterranean Seas
According to the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea, the Houthis and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked The Waler oil tanker, Johannes Maersk container ship, as well as the Delonix tanker for liquid chemicals and the Ioannis bulk carrier
Read more
Conservative, reformist candidates to face off in Iran’s presidential runoff — official
Voter turnout was about 40%, the lowest level in the country’s history, according to data from Eslami
Read more
New York Times in editorial calls on Biden to quit reelection bid
"There are Democratic leaders better equipped to present clear, compelling and energetic alternatives to a second Trump presidency," the newspaper said
Read more
No EU sanctions can undermine Russian economy — MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled that the new sanctions provide for illegal measures against the Russian energy sector, designed to limit or completely block the supply of Russian oil and gas to the world market
Read more
Reformist candidate Pezeshkian leads in Iranian presidential election so far
Mohsen Eslami, spokesperson for the country’s election headquarters said that Massoud Pezeshkian mustered 973,052 votes so far, according to preliminary data
Read more
Russia strikes Ukrainian military airfields by precision weapons — top brass
Russian troops struck massed Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 117 areas over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Press review: US, Russian defense chiefs touch base and new sheriff in town at NATO
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 27th
Read more
Gazprom delivering 42.4 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to western and central European countries
Read more
Russia’s Navy to receive over 40 new ships in 2024 — Putin
In 2023 the number was 33
Read more
Trump vows to end Ukraine conflict even before he assumes office if elected US president
He pointed out that Joe Biden had "given $200 billion now or more to Ukraine"
Read more
Forty Ukrainian draft dodgers die while crossing Tisza border river since 2022
The most popular routes to flee Ukraine run across the borders with Moldova and Romania, where draft evaders have to pay guides from $3,000 to $12,000, up to $18,000, Andrey Demchenko noted
Read more
All Russian tennis players sign neutrality declarations to participate in Wimbledon
Wimbledon is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments held on a grass surface
Read more
Russian researcher believes West will have to reach compromise with world majority
Kirill Babayev said Asia hold special importance in building new Eurasian security architecture where Russia and China will play a key role
Read more
Two aerial targets destroyed in Sevastopol, governor says
Their fragments fell in the coastal area and the Balaklavsky District
Read more
Granddaughter of Cold War-era Soviet leader dies after being hit by train near Moscow
The woman attempted to cross the rail tracks away from the established safe crossing
Read more
Conservative, reformist candidates to face off in Iran’s presidential runoff — official
Mohsen Eslami, the spokesperson for Iran's Election Headquarters, told the IRIB TV channel, that Pezeshkian received 10.4 mln votes with 24.5 mln votes counted at all polling stations, while Jalili garnered 9.5 mln
Read more
Finland planned genocide of Soviet people in 1940-1941 — Russian Security council
Rashid Nurgaliyev pointed out that, on July 8, 1941, one day before the beginning of the Finnish offensive north of Lake Ladoga, Carl Gustaf Mannerheim issued the order number 132, its fourth clause reading: "capture the Russian population and send it to concentration camps"
Read more
Russia taking measures in response to US involvement in strikes on Sevastopol — diplomat
Commenting on the likelihood of the Russian side using tactical nuclear weapons in response to the shelling of Sevastopol, Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that "the Russian president, as the supreme commander-in-chief, makes such fateful decisions"
Read more
Voting in Iran’s presidential election ends, vote counting begins — spokesperson
Voting hours were extended three times because of hot weather, Mohsen Eslami said
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Russia to continue supplying energy and food to global market despite EU sanctions — MFA
Maria Zakharova reiterated that although the EU sanctions are formally aimed against Russia, they are equally harmful and undermine the security of developing countries
Read more
Chinese defense official warns of hellish consequences for US’ Taiwan drone plans
"Those who are clamoring about turning other people's homes into hell should first prepare to be sent to a hell of their own," Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Wu Qian said
Read more
Three civilians suffer injuries in missile attack on Sevastopol, governor says
According to preliminary reports, three civilians suffered minor shrapnel injuries and were taken to the hospital
Read more
Russia warns Japan of countermeasures over military drills — MFA
The Japanese side "was told that provocative military activity next to the Far Eastern borders of our country, conducted also in cooperation with extra-regional countries - NATO members - is categorically inadmissible"
Read more
Press review: Russia sees US behind Sevastopol attack and Serbian arms flowing to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, 24th
Read more
Putin highly appreciates projects for production of PD-14 and PD-35 aircraft turbo engines
The Russian leader has no doubt "that these plans will be implemented, and then we will have our own engine for wide-body long-haul aircraft"
Read more
Zelensky admits Ukraine unwilling to prolong conflict due to high casualties
Previously, Ukraine announced that it will prepare a settlement plan after the first conference in Switzerland, which will be presented to Russia at the second similar meeting
Read more
Russia ranked world’s second largest military power — GFP
More than 60 individual criteria were factored into the rankings, including the number of military troops, financial and logistics capabilities, as 145 world powers were considered
Read more
Armenia confirms its participation in NATO summit in Washington
The summit will look at establishing a new structure for helping Ukraine
Read more
Outcome of election campaign in France is of interest to Moscow — Kremlin
"We see that there are dynamics related to the loss of popularity by some political forces and the growth of popularity of other political forces," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Tanks playing major role in Russian army’s advance in south Donetsk area — top brass
The T-80BVM tank was engineered to operate in a tense environment under heavy enemy fire
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 270 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North
The Ukrainian army also lost a tank, four motor vehicles, a US-made M109 Paladin 155 mm howitzer, a 2A65 Msta-B 152 mm howitzer and three D-30 122 mm howitzers
Read more
Polonez MLRS battalion deploys to Belarusian border with full ammunition load
The Belarusian Defense Ministry did not specify the border area that the Polonez MLRS battalion had deployed to
Read more
European servicemen won't fight in Ukraine even if they come there — Belgian army chief
Michel Hofman also pointed out that "in any case, this will be a political decision"
Read more
Press review: Putin receives Congolese president and rumors fly after failed Bolivia coup
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 28th
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy incensed about drills US, South Korea held as Putin visited Pyongyang
It was the four-day Air Force exercises, which engaged fighter jets and an American fire support aircraft to practice live firing over the Yellow Sea
Read more
Europe’s KNDS defense holding unveils new howitzers, come may be sent to Ukraine — TV
According to the report, the Kiev government may receive 50 such howitzers
Read more
Direct Russia-US clash to entail massive use of nuclear weapons — expert
Yevgeny Buzhinsky pointed out that despite all the modeling that had been carried out over decades, it is impossible to accurately predict what effect a massive use of nuclear weapons would have on the globe
Read more
Ukraine working on own peace plan, to be ready before year-end — Zelensky
The Ukrainian president reiterated that Kiev wanted to see the conflict over and hoped "to achieve a fair peace as soon as possible"
Read more
BRICS countries plan to adopt new agro-industrial plan in 2025
"BRICS countries have significant potential to strengthen their position in the global agricultural market and provide uninterrupted supplies to ensure global food security," Russia’s Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut added
Read more
Russian analyst says US helped engineer coup in Bolivia
Among other reasons for the attempted coup, Alexander Stepanov named a deal with Russia to build a $600 million industrial complex in Bolivia to mine and produce lithium carbonate
Read more
US prepares to evacuate citizens from Lebanon — NBC
According to the report, Washington fears that Israel may launch a ground operation in Lebanon in the coming weeks
Read more
US analyst says Biden, Trump misinformed about situation in Ukraine
Both politicians appear to be incompetent about some important issues, according to the professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island Nicolai Petro
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy Ukrainian drone in Belgorod Region
The Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in Russia using a fixed-wing drone was foiled at about 9:45 a.m. Moscow time
Read more
Georgian PM says Tbilisi will under no circumstances become second Ukraine
Irakli Kobakhidze emphasized that Georgia has dealt with similar threats in the past and the government will not let anyone bring the country "to such a dire condition" as Ukraine has been put in
Read more
Five people dead as dormitory outside Moscow catches fire
Three more people are being resuscitated
Read more
Investigative Committee chief for considering abolition of moratorium on death penalty
Alexander Bastrykin said that it should be used "in some cases," citing the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall music venue as an example
Read more
Ukrainian MP demands Supreme Court oblige parliament to call presidential election
"The latest polls also reveal that people want changes," Alexander Dubinsky said
Read more
Ukrainian troops withdraw from some important areas near Toretsk — DPR official
Igor Kimakovsky specified that the Ukrainian armed forces had lost dozens of troops in the Toretsk area in recent days
Read more
Biden intends to take part in second presidential debate in September — CNN
Biden’s advisers say that one debate should not disqualify the president from seeking reelection and therefore Biden still plans to participate in a second presidential debate
Read more
EU expands some anti-Russian economic sanctions to Belarus
The restrictions include an export ban on dual-use/advanced goods and technologies, as well as introducing further export restrictions on goods which could contribute to the enhancement of Belarusian industrial capacities
Read more
Arresting foreign officials may trigger declaration of war — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev made this statement at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum
Read more
What is known about failed coup attempt in Bolivia
On June 26, a group of Bolivian military officers led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, who was dismissed as army commander on June 25, occupied the square in front of the government building in La Paz
Read more
Democrats discussing replacing Biden after his poor debate performance — Politico
According to three strategists close to the Democratic party, Joe Biden’s fellow party members "are panicked" over his poor performance in the debate with former US President Donald Trump
Read more
Russian judokas to skip Paris Olympics
The IOC issued invitations to Valery Yendovitsky, Makhamdbek Makhamadbekov, Elis Startseva, and Dali Liluashvili
Read more
Trump to eventually see there is no alternative to Putin's proposals on Ukraine — diplomat
Commenting on US politicians' perception of Vladimir Putin's proposal, Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that "Trump is not the entire US elite"
Read more
Russian Defense Minister tasks General Staff with measures to respond to US drone missions
The ministry pointed to the increased intensity of activities of US strategic unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea, which are conducting reconnaissance and targeting of precision weapons supplied by Western countries to the armed forces of Ukraine for attacks on Russia
Read more
Poll shows 60% of Americans want Biden replaced as presidential candidate
Meanwhile, 57% of debate-viewing voters said that Trump outperformed Biden
Read more
Biden not to drop out of presidential race over performance at debates — campaign
The media also noted that members of Joe Biden’s campaign say that the current US president has no intention to drop out of the second round of debates with Donald Trump on September 10
Read more
Mutinous Bolivian general taken into custody for six months pending trial — report
The court ordered the same measure for former Navy chief
Read more
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Read more
Thirty companies ready to be residents of free economic zone in Belgorod region — governor
Vyacheslav Gladkov added that next his administration expects to receive clarifying criteria for the selection of residents of the free economic zone
Read more
Russia remains fundamental pillar of UN work — secretary-general
Antonio Guterres also said problems that problems in the UN "normally come from big powers"
Read more
Liberation of Razdolovka to help Russian army expand bridgehead in Seversk area — expert
"Razdolovka is yet another settlement on the way to liberating Seversk," Igor Kimakovsky pointed out
Read more
Trump says Kiev not winning in conflict with Russia
At the same time, Trump also claimed that Russia "is going to take [entire] Ukraine"
Read more
Missiles, drones launched from Lebanon into Israel, IDF hits Hezbollah military targets
"No injuries were reported and damage was caused to a building in the western Galilee area," the IDF said
Read more
Iran threatens ‘obliterating war’ if Israel attacks Lebanon
"Iran deems as psychological warfare the Zionist regime’s propaganda about intending to attack Lebanon", the Iranian mission to the UN said
Read more