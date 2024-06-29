Belarusian military warns of rising tensions on border with Ukraine

MINSK, June 29. /TASS/. Tensions are rising on the Belarus-Ukraine border, Vadim Lukashevich, deputy chief for ideology at the Special Operations Command of the Belarusian Armed Forces, said.

"We have received reports of Ukraine amassing troops, weapons and military equipment along our border. In particular, US-made infantry fighting vehicles, multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery systems have been deployed to the Zhitomir Region," he pointed out, as cited on the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian army has also deployed electronic surveillance systems near the Belarusian border and is widely using unmanned aerial vehicles, Lukashevich added.