Israel’s army sprays tear gas during West Bank raids — Al Jazeera

DUBAI, June 30. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinians during raids in the West Bank, Qatar’s Al Jazeera television channel reported.

The IDF sprayed tear gas during raids near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the channel said. It was also reported that the troops used concussion grenades during their raid near the old city of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in Gaza to eradicate Hamas’ military and political structure and to release all the hostages.