Fire area at Bratsk warehouse in Irkutsk Region up to 6,000 sq m

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. A fire broke out at a finished goods warehouse in the city of Bratsk in the Irkutsk Region, with its area reaching 6,000 square meters, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

Earlier, the ignition area amounted to 1,800 sq m.

"Dry hot weather and tight warehousing of timber led to quick fire spreading. The fire area totals 6,000 square meters," the press service said.

Twenty-six people are taking part in the firefighting effort, with nine equipment units involved, the ministry added.