Jill Biden believes 90-minute debate cannot define her husband’s four years in office

NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. America’s first lady, Jill Biden, is convinced that 90 minutes of the debate cannot define US President Joe Biden and his achievements, Bloomberg said on Saturday.

"We are not going to let 90 minutes define the four years that you’ve been president," she told her husband. The news agency said that Biden told his wife "I don’t know what happened" during the debate, adding, "I didn’t feel that great."

Earlier, Axios said that Biden will drop out of the presidential race if his family and friends decide so. The website suggests that among such people are Jill Biden, his younger sister Valerie Biden, friend and adviser Ted Kaufman, as well as a small group of White House aides.

On June 27, the first televised debate was held by the incumbent and former US presidents - Joe Biden and Donald Trump - in Atlanta (Georgia). According to a CNN flash poll, two thirds of the viewers said that Trump had won it.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Biden’s unsuccessful, as they think, debate performance spurred panic among Democrats in Congress. Some of them are hoping to find a new Democratic presidential candidate.