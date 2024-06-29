Ombudsperson reports return of two Ukrainian Orthodox Church clerics to Russia

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia has secured the return of two clerics of the Moscow-affiliated branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said on Saturday.

"Priests N. Zakroyets and A. Lunegov of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church at the Moscow Patriarchate have been returned to Russia," Russia’s human rights commissioner wrote on her Telegram channel.

Moskalkova also lauded exchanges of POWs between Russia and Ukraine which she said became possible "only through enormous efforts on Russia’s part." "Hopefully, these major humanitarian processes will continue. Dialogue with the Ukrainian ombudsman regarding this is ongoing," she added

Earlier, Metropolitan Jonathan of Tulchin and Bratslav, the hierarch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church found guilty by a Ukrainian court, was released at the request of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.