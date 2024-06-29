Russia’s UN envoy incensed about drills US, South Korea held as Putin visited Pyongyang

UNITED NATIONS, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s UN envoy criticized the drills that the air forces of the US and South Korea held as Russian President Vladimir Putin was visiting Pyongyang.

"The four-day Air Force exercises between the United States and the Republic of Korea, which engaged fighter jets and an American fire support aircraft to practice live firing over the Yellow Sea during the state visit to the DPRK by the president of the Russian Federation, was a completely unacceptable act", Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting dedicated to North Korea. "Dear colleagues, what were you trying to prove by this? That you are ready to raise the degree of escalation to be hotter? Let's imagine holding such maneuvers near the venue of negotiations of, say, leaders of EU or NATO countries. How would their members interpret such steps?"

The Republic of Korea and the United States held a four-day air force exercise last week, involving fighter jets and an AC-130J ground fire support aircraft. Seoul said the maneuvers were aimed at strengthening the defense capabilities of the two countries and demonstrating US readiness to act on its promises of extended deterrence to protect the ally.

Putin was on a state visit to the North Korean capital from June 18-19. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, when he traveled to Russia last September, had invited the Russian president to pay a visit. As part of Putin’s visit, the countries signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, agreements to cooperate in healthcare, medical education and science, and to build a highway bridge over the Tumannaya River.