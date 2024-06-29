US, German special services attempted to block Nord Stream 2 project, politician reveals

BERLIN, June 29. /TASS/. Agents of US special services had attempted to block the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project for years, Thomas Krueger, the chairman of the SPD parliamentary group, said in comments on Friday’s questioning of two witnesses.

On June 28, the parliament of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania questioned two witnesses behind closed doors as part of the inquiry into the events surrounding the establishing of an environmental foundation in support of the Nord Stream 2 construction.

"Both witnesses testified today [Friday] that representatives of US secret services actively campaigned for environmental associations in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania to prevent Nord Stream 2 and offered their support," Krueger said in a press release published on the SPD faction’s website. According to it, a representative of the secret services also met with a witness directly on site.

The construction of Nord Stream 2, initially scheduled to be over before the end of 2019, was completed in September 2021 amid delays caused by US sanctions.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on charges of international terrorism. It is currently impossible to forecast when the pipelines can be repaired.