Russia delivers 17 strikes at Ukrainian military-industrial sites over week

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered 17 strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, logistics centers, army and foreign mercenaries’ deployment areas over the past week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On June 22-28, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 17 combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting energy facilities of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, military airfield infrastructure, logistics centers accumulating Western-supplied armaments, and also assembly and storage sites for attack unmanned aerial vehicles and naval drones. The strikes also targeted temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 1,560 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup North kept advancing deep into the Ukrainian army’s defenses and inflicted roughly 1,560 casualties on enemy troops in the Kharkov area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of three Ukrainian army formations, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades. The enemy’s losses amounted to 1,560 personnel, 12 armored combat vehicles and 43 motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed 33 Ukrainian field artillery guns, among them seven foreign-made howitzers, three Nota and Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations and two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar stations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West improves tactical position over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its tactical position and inflicted casualties on eight Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of four mechanized and two tank brigades of the Ukrainian army and also two territorial defense brigades. They repulsed six counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 3,230 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 3,230 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 3,230 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 40 motor vehicles, three Grad multiple rocket launchers and 24 field artillery guns, among them six US-made weapons," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys 11 Ukrainian ammo depots over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West destroyed 11 Ukrainian ammunition depots over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In addition, three US-made AN/TPQ-50 and AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar stations and 11 field ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops liberate Razdolovka community in DPR over past week

Russian troops liberated the settlement of Razdolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units liberated the settlement of Razdolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active operations and gained better positions," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South strikes seven Ukrainian army brigades over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted casualties on seven Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup South units "inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of three mechanized, two airmobile and two air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army. Over the reporting period, the enemy lost as many as 4,410 personnel, two tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 48 motor vehicles and 39 field artillery guns, among them 11 US-made M777 and M198 howitzers," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South also destroyed seven Anklav and Bukovel electronic warfare stations and 25 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center strikes eight Ukrainian brigades over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted casualties on eight Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on formations of four mechanized, two infantry and two territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian army. Over the week, they repelled 39 enemy counterattacks in that frontline area. The Ukrainian army’s losses in that direction amounted to 2,950 personnel, three tanks, six armored combat vehicles, including two US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 30 motor vehicles and 42 field artillery guns, among them six US-made M777 howitzers," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East moves to better positions in south Donetsk area over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its tactical position and inflicted casualties on Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of two Ukrainian army brigades, three territorial defense formations and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Battlegroup East area of responsibility over the past week amounted to 930 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, 36 motor vehicles and 19 field artillery guns, among them six UK-made FH70 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicts 740 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted roughly 740 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed six enemy ammunition depots over the past week, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades and three territorial defense brigades in its area of responsibility over the past week, it specified.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 740 personnel, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 48 motor vehicles and 23 field artillery guns, among them 11 foreign-made weapons. Also, eight Anklav and Bukovel electronic warfare stations and six field ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces wipe out six HIMARS rocket launchers over week

Russian forces destroyed six US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems of the Ukrainian army over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed six launchers of M142 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, an M270 MLRS multiple rocket launcher and a transporter-loader vehicle together with foreign specialists responsible for their use, and also three P-18 aerial target detection and tracking radar stations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy two Ukrainian MiG-29 warplanes, 589 UAVs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets and 589 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down two Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 aircraft, 589 unmanned aerial vehicles, six US-made ATACMS operational/tactical missiles, eight US-manufactured Patriot surface-to-air missiles, a US-made HARM anti-radar missile and 61 US-made HIMARS, Czech-made Vampire and Olkha rockets," the ministry said.

Over 50 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops in past week

More than 50 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, 56 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 615 Ukrainian warplanes, 276 helicopters, 26,777 unmanned aerial vehicles, 533 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,446 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,357 multiple rocket launchers, 11,020 field artillery guns and mortars and 23,049 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.