Thirty companies ready to be residents of free economic zone in Belgorod region — governor

BELGOROD, June 28. /TASS/. About 30 residents are ready to start working in the free economic zone in the Belgorod region, the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"To date 333 land plots have been formed, and about 30 residents are ready to start working [in the free economic zone]. Therefore, the president’s decision is extremely important for our business. Despite the shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, the economy is working in the region. This will continue," he said in a video message published on his Telegram channel.

He added that next his administration expects to receive clarifying criteria for the selection of residents of the free economic zone.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that introduces tax breaks and preferences for a free economic zone in the territories adjacent to Donbass and Novorossiya. Among the benefits that will be provided to residents of these territories is a zero rate for 10 years on corporate income tax in relation to profits received from the implementation of an investment project in the free economic zone. The law comes into force on July 1, 2024.