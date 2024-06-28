US’ actions on Korean Peninsula threaten both North Korea and Russia — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 28. /TASS/. Washington’s policy on the Korean Peninsula is fraught with threats not only to North Korea but also to Russia, and the treaty between Moscow and Pyongyang is geared to stabilize the situation, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The United States’ policy of extended containment in the region poses a real threat not only to North Korea but also to our country. The treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership that was signed by Russia and North Korea on June 19 is called to play a stabilizing role in Northeastern Asia amid the unprecedented escalation of tension," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea.

The Russian-North Korean treaty "will make a positive contribution to maintaining balance of power in the region on the basis of principles of indivisible security, reduce the risk of a recurring war on the peninsula, including with the use nuclear weapons, serve as an element of the sustainable architecture of security in the region," the Russian diplomat stressed.