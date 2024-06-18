Inflation expectations of households growing to 11.9% in June

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Inflation expectations of Russian households edged up from 11.7% in May to 11.9% in June 2023, according to the recent inFOM survey for the Central Bank.

Inflation observed by the population increased from 14% to 14.4% in June. Observed inflation among households with savings moved up from 12% to 12.5%. Such inflation among households without savings lost 0.3 percentage point to 16% in June 2024.

The survey was held from May 31 to June 11 among at least 2,000 adult respondents in 105 settlements in 55 Russian regions.