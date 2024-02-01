Russia’s defense sector adds 500,000 new employees since start of special op

TULA, February 1. /TASS/. More than 500,000 people have been hired by Russian defense companies since the start of the special military operation, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Lysogorsky said at the Everything for Victory! Forum.

"Do you know how many people we have brought into defense industry plants since the start of the special military operation? More than half a million people were hired at defense industry sector plants. Salaries increased significantly from the start of the special military operation, thanks in large part to the defense ministry that actually pays for the work," the official said.

One major plant increased its headcount over the year from 4,800 to 19,500, the deputy minister noted. The average age of defense industry workers is also trending down.