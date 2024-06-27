Russia ready for honest dialogue with the West — deputy foreign minister

ZVENIGOROD /Moscow region/, June 27. /TASS/. Russia is ready for honest, equitable cooperation and dialogue with the West, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in his article for the international edition of the Russian Security Index Yearbook 2024-2025.

"The deterioration of relations with the collective West was not initiated by us. Responsibility for this lies entirely with the United States and its allies," the senior diplomat wrote.

"Russia has repeatedly stressed that it does not cut itself off from anyone, and has repeatedly expressed its readiness to cooperate. Of course, exclusively on an equal and fair basis, on a mutually beneficial basis with all states interested in solving common issues facing humanity," he the senior diplomat noted.

The presentation of the Russian Security Index Yearbook 2024-2025 took place in Zvenigorod. Its co-publishers are MGIMO University and PIR Center.