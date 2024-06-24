Russian troops wipe out large Western-supplied armament depot in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a large Ukrainian army logistics center of Western-supplied armament over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a large logistics center of the Ukrainian army accumulating, storing and redistributing armament, including missiles delivered to the Kiev regime by Western countries," the ministry said in a statement.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian troops struck massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 112 areas, it specified.

Ukrainian army loses 220 troops in Kharkov area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 220 troops, a tank and two artillery guns in battles with Russian forces in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup North units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 36th marine infantry, 113th territorial defense and 13th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Bochkovo and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. They repelled a counterattack by assault groups of the enemy’s 71st jaeger brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 220 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, a German-made 155mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and two electronic warfare stations, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 480 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground and inflicted roughly 480 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units gained better positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 21st, 115th and 116th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 480 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, a German-made 155mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system, three 122mm D-30 howitzers, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun and a 122mm Grad multiple rocket launcher, it specified.

"In addition, an artillery ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army was destroyed," the ministry said.

Kiev loses over 610 troops in Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost more than 610 troops, a tank and seven ammunition depots in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup South units improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on the Ukrainian army’s 46th airmobile and 79th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry specified.

"The enemy lost more than 610 personnel, a tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, a US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzer, a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and a 122mm Grad multiple rocket launcher. Three electronic warfare stations and seven field ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center repulses five Ukrainian counterattacks over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center repelled five Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 430 casualties on enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 47th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Sokol and Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd and 110th mechanized and 95th air assault brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 430 personnel, two US-made MaxxPro armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles, a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a US-manufactured 105mm M119 howitzer, it specified.

Russian troops advance to better positions in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops gained better ground and inflicted more than 140 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained better positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 115th and 123rd territorial defense and 21st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Oktyabr, Rovnopol and Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled a counterattack by units of the enemy’s 37th marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 140 personnel, six motor vehicles, a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer and a 152mm D-20 howitzer, it specified.

Russian forces strike two Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area where the enemy lost roughly 125 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Dnepr Battlegroup units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 35th marine infantry and 124th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Antonovka and Ivanovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 125 personnel, a tank, nine motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer and a 152mm D-20 howitzer, it specified.

Russian air defenses intercept six US-made ATACMS missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down six US-made ATACMS operational/tactical missiles and 176 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 176 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, six US-made ATACMS operational/tactical missiles, four US-manufactured Patriot surface-to-air missiles and 10 US-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire rockets," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 613 Ukrainian warplanes, 276 helicopters, 26,487 unmanned aerial vehicles, 533 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,416 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,348 multiple rocket launchers, 10,825 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,893 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.