Russia’s steel production declines in May — WSA

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia lost 0.9% year on year in May 2024 and stood at 6.3 mln metric tons, the World Steel Association (WSA) said.

Steel production in Russia edged down by 2.5% annually to 30.9 mln metric tons in January - May of this year, according to the report by WSA.

China produced 92.9 mln metric tons in May, up 2.7% on an annualized basis. India’s production totaled 12.2 mln metric tons (plus 3.5%). Steel production dropped up in Japan by 6.3% to 7.2 mln metric tons and contracted in the US by 1.5% to 6.9 mln metric tons in the reporting period.

Steel production by Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries stood at 7.7 mln metric tons in this May, having increased by 2.8% in annual terms. These countries produced 36.7 mln metric tons of steel within five months of 2024, up 0.1% year on year.

Global steel production increased by 1.5% in annual terms to 165.1 mln metric tons in May 2024, WSA reported.