Russian Defense Minister tasks General Staff with measures to respond to US drone missions

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has tasked the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces to prepare proposals for a prompt response to the US provocation with drones over the Black Sea waters, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry pointed to the increased intensity of activities of US strategic unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea, which are conducting reconnaissance and targeting of precision weapons supplied by Western countries to the armed forces of Ukraine for attacks on Russia.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov gave instructions to the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces to prepare proposals for a prompt response to the provocations," the military said.

According to the ministry, the flights of US strategic drones over the Black Sea increase the probability of incidents with the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which increases the risk of direct confrontation between the alliance and Russia. "This indicates the growing involvement of the US and NATO countries in the conflict in Ukraine on the side of the Kiev regime. Such flights multiply the probability of incidents in the airspace with the Russian Aerospace Forces’ aircraft, which increases the risk of direct confrontation between the alliance and Russia," the Defense Ministry said, emphasizing that "NATO countries will be responsible for this.".