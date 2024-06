DONETSK, June 29. /TASS/. A civilian was killed and four others were injured as Ukrainian forces shelled the Petrovsky District of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said.

"A family of a father and a mother and their son born in 2004 came under artillery attack in Donetsk’s Petrovsky District <…>. A grandmother was killed and another woman was wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.