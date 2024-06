BELGOROD, June 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military used two ‘kamikaze’ drones to attack an apartment building in the town of Grayvoron in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Windows are smashed in two apartments, and a car is damaged with shrapnel. Information is being verified. The door-to-door visits will be made during the daytime," he wrote on his Telegram channel.