Switzerland gets 2-0 win in Euro 2024, beating Italy

BERLIN, June 29. /TASS/. Switzerland advanced to the quarterfinals as it beat Italy, the reigning European champions, 2-0, in the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 in Berlin on Saturday.

Remo Freuler tapped a pass near the net in for the first Swiss score at the 37 mark and Ruben Vargas scored just 27 seconds into the second half, at the 46 mark.

UEFA EURO 2024 kicked off on June 14 and ends with the final in Berlin on July 14.

In 2022, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) suspended the Russian national team from the competition due to the situation in Ukraine. Russian football players did not take part in the qualifying tournament for the European Championship.