DONETSK, June 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attacked a group of refugees from the town of Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the DPR head, told TASS.

"Another group of refugees was trying to evacuate from Toretsk where heavy fighting is underway. At least seven civilians were killed," he said.

Kimakovsky said earlier that the first group of refugees from Toretsk had been evacuated to a rear area in the Donetsk People’s Republic.