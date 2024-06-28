Musk assesses US presidential election debate as preparation to replace Biden

NEW YORK, June 28. /TASS/. American businessman and one of the world's richest people Elon Musk has said that Friday night's debate between US presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump is an opportunity to replace the incumbent US leader with another candidate from the Democratic Party.

"They [Trump and Biden] are just talking puppets. just talking puppets. It was a setup for [Biden's] switch," Musk wrote on his X page in response to a tweet by US businessman David Sacks, who said CNN commentators "put the knife in Biden’s back" on air.

Atlanta was the site of the first-ever televised election debate between a sitting president and a former president in US history. Biden and Trump were not allowed to have talking points.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. Trump has already secured the necessary number of delegate votes to become the Republican presidential nominee. After the debate, Politico reported, citing sources, that some Democratic Party officials began actively discussing the possibility of replacing Biden with another candidate in light of his failure.