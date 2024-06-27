Putin hands Order of Honor to Congolese president

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has handed the Order of Honor to President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso.

The Russian president’s decree honoring the African nation’s leader with the award was published this morning. The document says that Sassou Nguesso has been honored with the award "for his major contribution to boosting and strengthening relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of the Congo."

Talks between the two leaders are taking place at the Kremlin. Putin and Sassou Nguesso have already held a one-on-one meeting and delegation members are now expected to join them for negotiations.

This year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Russia and the Republic of the Congo.