Moratorium on death penalty in Russia inviolable — Constitutional Court chairman

ST. PETERSBURG, June 26. /TASS/. The inadmissibility of the resumption of the death penalty in Russia is a strict cap on changes to the country's current legal system. Legislative regulation may change in many respects, but it should not change when it comes to the death penalty, Russian Constitutional Court Chairman Valery Zorkin pointed out in an article for the Constitutional Court’s international conference entitled Protection of Rights and Constitutional Control within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

"The degree of restrictions on rights is not a permanent value. The threats against which these measures are directed are "mobile," so the measures aimed at counteracting them, and as a consequence, their constitutional assessment, can be equally "mobile."

This is an integral part of the methodology of full-fledged constitutional control. But there are also limits to such "mobility." For the Constitutional Court, one of them is the certainty about the inadmissibility of resuming the imposition and enforcement of the death penalty under the current Constitution," said Zorkin.

The St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, established in 2011, is the largest legal platform for professional discussions on protecting the rights and interests of citizens and businesses, improving law enforcement, and promoting legislative initiatives to promote legal culture. In 2023, the forum gathered more than 3,800 delegates from 54 countries. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.