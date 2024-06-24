Terror attack on Sevastopol to be discussed at next UNSC meeting on Ukraine — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s attack on civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol with the use of ATACMS tactical missiles carrying cluster warheads will be discussed at next regular meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"It will be discussed at the next regular briefing on Ukraine, which will be held in July, as we do every month. You know, our policy is that if our formal Western friends request a meeting, we reciprocate. But we will unhesitatingly speak about what the West-sponsored Kiev regime is doing or about what they are doing in the financial sphere in a bid to steal Russia money. This is a shame for the countries, which proclaim themselves advocates of international law," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that there is no doubt that the United States and Ukraine are behind the terror attack on Sevastopol.

Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol using ATACMS tactical missiles carrying cluster munitions on June 23. Four missiles were shot down, while another one exploded over the city. According to Sevastopol governor, Mikhail Pazvozhayev, four people, including two children, were killed and more than 150 others were wounded.

The Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal probe into the terrorist attack. June 24 was declared a day of mourning in Sevastopol and Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to Sevastopol residents.