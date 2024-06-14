Russian air defenses down 87 Ukrainian drones over country's territories in 24 hours

MOSCOW, June 14. Russian air defense forces downed 87 Ukrainian drones including 70 targeting the Rostov Region, over the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a report on Friday.

"An attempt of the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with the use of airplane-type UAVs has been thwarted," the ministry stated.

"The air defenses on duty intercepted and destroyed two UAVs over the Belgorod Region, two UAVs targeting the Volgograd Region, six UAVs over the Voronezh Region, six drones en-route to the Kursk Regions, as well as 70 UAVs over [Russia’s southern] Rostov Region and one more over Crimea," the Defense Ministry added in its statement.