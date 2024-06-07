US believes it is the right moment to wreck Russia — Kremlin spokesman

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The United States, which is losing its dominance in the world, views the current moment as their historical chance to wreck Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RBC daily.

"America is a gigantic economic power, and it is the largest military country," Peskov said. "But they are gradually losing their leading positions, partly owing to the fact that they are sawing off the branch they are sitting on. New centers of power are growing, and the whole system is in a state of flux."

"In an attempt to maintain its leading positions, America is not only trying to suppress us," Peskov said. "They believe that, as it seems to me, this is the best historical moment to get rid of us."

However, Ukraine, which is supported by the United States, is "a minuscule tool in this existential struggle," the Russian presidential press secretary said.