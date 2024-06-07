Russia looking at all scenarios of special military operation — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia is looking at all scenarios of the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

The moderator of the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Sergey Karaganov, called for more intensive actions during the special military operation or eve for louder nuclear rhetoric. "At some point, Russia will have to begin to be in a hurry," he said. "So, please don’t ignore my and my friends’ arguments."

"We don’t ignore anything. We are looking at all scenarios," Putin said. "Thank you for these recommendations."

