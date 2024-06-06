Zimbabwean president’s visit to SPIEF shows Africa’s interest in ties with Russia — Putin

STRELNA, June 6. /TASS/. President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is a symbol of Africa’s interest in developing ties with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with his Zimbabwean counterpart.

"I’m glad to have an opportunity to meet with you on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. I’m convinced that your participation will be a symbol of the African continent’s interest in developing ties with the Russian Federation," Putin said, adding that Russia viewed Africa as one of its foreign policy priorities.

The Russian leader said that Russia and Zimbabwe agreed to actively develop bilateral cooperation, and new formats of cooperation have been created for the purpose. Among them is the forum of meetings and consultations at the level of foreign ministers, and Russia plans to hold it in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi this fall.

In Putin’s opinion, bilateral relations continue to develop actively.

"It was a pleasure to see our trade turnover multiply over the past year, but, of course, a lot remains to be done in order to diversify our cooperation," Putin said. "Our humanitarian and educational ties are also very good. 400 young people from your country receive their education in Russia, and we are constantly increasing this quota."

Putin added that he appreciated Mnangagwa’s personal focus on development of inter-state ties between Russia and Zimbabwe.