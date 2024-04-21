Russia, China sign memorandum on cooperation in sea rescue operations

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia and China have signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the area of sea search and rescue operations, the Russian defense ministry said.

"During his visit to China, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Alexander Moiiseyev met with Commander-in-Chief of the Chinese Navy Hu Zhongming. The Russian and Chinese sides discussed a wide range of issues of cooperation between the Russian and Chinese Navies. As a result of the meeting, Admirals Alexander Moisyev and Hu Zhongming put their signatures under the memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the area of sea rescue," it said.

According to the ministry, the sides stressed the importance of the development of cooperation between the two countries’ navies "in the interests of security and stability in the world ocean.".