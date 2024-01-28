Moscow asks Chisinau to ensure voting of Russians living in Moldova — MFA

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the Moldovan authorities will not prevent Russians from voting in the Russian presidential election on the territory of the republic, Alexey Polishchuk, the head of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Department of the CIS Countries said in an interview with TASS.

"We hope that the Moldovan authorities will not hinder the democratic process related to the expression of will of citizens from other countries, including Russian citizens living on its territory," the diplomat said when asked whether Russian citizens would have an opportunity to vote on Moldovan territory.

The diplomat emphasized that in November 2023, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed Moldova about plans to hold the voting on its territory for Russian citizens permanently residing there and asked to ensure security at polling stations. "This is a routine procedure that is applied by all countries when voting is organized abroad," Polischuk added.

"The possibility to take part in voting is a right guaranteed to Russian citizens by the Constitution of the Russian Federation, wherever they are staying. The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Embassy in Chisinau are making the necessary efforts to ensure the right to free democratic expression of the will of Russian citizens living on the territory of the republic," the diplomat summed up.