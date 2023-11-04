West wants to create new hotspots near Russia similar to Ukraine — official

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The West intends to create other hotspots of tension near Russia, such as Ukraine, but Moscow will not turn a blind eye to it, according to Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.

"The West is planning to create hotspots along our borders, similar to the one in Ukraine. Russia, as a big state with its own national interests, is watching this closely and will not tolerate such actions," he said.

Patrushev called attention to the fact that the threats of terrorism, color revolutions, and uncontrollable drug trafficking in Central Asia and the Caucasus necessitated the formation of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in 2002.

"Over time, it has evolved into a full-fledged regional military-political union of independent states. The efficiency of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces’ actions were demonstrated in Kazakhstan in January 2022 during the elimination of the terrorist and extremist threat aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country," he said.