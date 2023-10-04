Russian warplanes prevent Ukrainian landing team from reaching Crimea by sea — ministry

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Planes of Russia’s Aerospace Forces have stopped a Ukrainian landing team, which tried to reach west Crimea’s Cape Tarhankut on a high-speed boat and three water scooters, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

"In the early hours of October 4, the Kiev regime’s attempts to carry out terror attacks against facilities in Russia were thwarted. <…> In the northwest section of the Black Sea, planes of Russia’s Aerospace Forces prevented a Ukrainian assault force, which headed towards Cape Tarhankut using a high-speed boat and three water scooters, from infiltrating the territory of Crimea," the ministry said.

In a separate development, air defense units on duty detected and shot down 31 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones above the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions.

On October 3, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian air defenses had detected and destroyed a Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missile over the northwestern part of the Black Sea near Crimea.