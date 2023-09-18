{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia, China successfully coordinate policies with countries of Global South — Lavrov

The top Russian diplomat pointed out that cooperation between Russia and China was important "to ensuring justice in world affairs and a balance of interests in the processes that are developing in various directions"

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing successfully coordinate policies with the states of the Global South and have achieved positive results within the framework of the East Asia Summit (EAS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the G20 summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his opening remarks at talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"Recently, we have been very, very successful in coordinating our actions with other countries of the Global South and achieved positive results at the East Asia Summit in Jakarta, at the G20 summit in New Delhi and, of course, within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," Lavrov said.

He pointed out that cooperation between Russia and China was important "to ensuring justice in world affairs and a balance of interests in the processes that are developing in various directions."

The East Asia Summit was held in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on September 7. EAS meetings are held once a year in conjunction with the fall events of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Lavrov represented Russia at the summit.

The G20 summit in New Delhi ended on September 10. The leaders managed to agree on a joint declaration despite disagreements on a number of issues, primarily the Ukrainian conflict.

Foreign policySergey Lavrov
China-Russia relations maintain positive dynamics — top Chinese diplomat
Comprehensive strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation continue to deepen on various tracks, while contacts between citizens of the two countries are getting more active, Wang Yi said
All provisions on Kim’s visit program implemented - Russian ambassador
Alexander Matsegora said that there was not much time for this
Asian countries getting wise to US attempts to threaten region via NATO — Chinese expert
Guo Xinning stressed that since its inception, the alliance has been used as a tool to promote Washington's global strategy "regardless of whether NATO acknowledges or denies it"
Taiwan records approach of Chinese air, sea forces, including 103 aircraft, nine warships
Taiwan’s defense department also pointed out that "40 of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan’s southwest, southeast Air Defense Identification Zone"
Erdogan says everybody wins with peace in Ukraine
The Turkish leader also pointed to Ankara’s increasingly critical role in resolving regional and global crises
US must seek peace in Ukraine instead of funding the conflict, lawmaker says
On Friday, The Hill reported that US Republicans are increasingly expressing doubts about approving the administration's request for additional funding for additional military aid to Ukraine
Russian forces destroy enemy positions near Artyomovsk — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry's report, the crew of a reconnaissance attack helicopter destroyed a Ukrainian armored vehicle by launching a precision-guided missile
Revealing Ukrainian army losses would ‘ruin’ Zelensky – former presidential advisor
Oleg Soskin called the situation on the contact line very difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the losses were very large
Drone crashes into nonresidential structure in central Russian city of Oryol
According to preliminary data, there are no casualties
Russia destroys tactical command posts of two Ukrainian army’s brigades in DPR — top brass
The Russian army hit tactical command posts of the units of the 100th territorial defense brigade and the 67th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian forces
Lavrov, Wang Yi to discuss Ukraine, security in Asia Pacific during Moscow talks
Following the recent reappointment of Wang Yi as China's foreign minister, both foreign ministers attended the BRICS ministerial meeting in Johannesburg together
Biden to reaffirm intent to reform UN Security Council at General Assembly session — Kirby
Currently, the Security Council has five permanent members: Russia, Great Britain, China, the United States and France
Belarusian specialists ready to use nuclear weapons if necessary — security official
As noted in the Security Council of the republic, local specialists underwent a full cycle of training in Russia
Russia ready to offer food assistance to North Korea — Russian ambassador
Pyongyang says it can do without foreign help because it has a good harvest, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said on Sunday
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian tanks in Rabotino area — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, Russian units continue to lay mines in dangerous areas on this section of the line of engagement
China issues note of protest to Germany over top diplomat’s remark about Xi
Earlier, Annalena Baerbock asked rhetorically "what sign would" a potential Russian victory "be for other dictators in the world, like Xi"
Russian air defense forces repel Ukraine’s missile attack on Tokmak in Zporozhye Region
No damage or casualties reported
Press review: Rumor abounds on DPRK ammo rounds and US mulls 'Hail Mary' ATACMS for Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 13th
Wearing masks again made mandatory in Russian Government House
The decision was made following a seasonal uptick in acute respiratory viral infections, flu and COVID-19
Russian forces improve positions in Avdeyevka area in DPR — DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, the situation in the Artyomovsk area remains "quite tense"
Foreigners in Hainan can apply for temporary driver's license online
Applicants need only have ID, a driver's license issued outside China and two color photos
Lavrov to attend BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York on September 20 — MFA
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties will discuss interaction within the BRICS framework, as well as the implementation of the decisions taken at the summit in South Africa
Russia to retaliate immediately if Kiev gets ATACMS missiles — diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov also noted that the "manic efforts" of some Western OSCE member countries to isolate Russia "are futile and will backfire on their initiators"
Kim Jong Un thanks Putin for hospitality, wishes prosperity to Russia — radio
According to the report, the North Korean leader’s visit "opened a new era of intense development and strengthening of Korean-Russian relations"
US pursuing war against Russia — Lavrov on supplies of longer-range missiles to Kiev
According to Russian Foreign Minister, the US controls the military actions in Ukraine
Luhansk airport suspends flights — Luhansk People’s Republic
The reason behind this decision was the intensified activities of the Ukrainian military forces in the Luhansk People’s Republic
Sobyanin takes office as mayor of Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin was present at the ceremony and personally congratulated the mayor
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian subversive groups in DPR — politician
As a result, at least three armored vehicles were destroyed
One more Ukrainian drone downed over southwestern Crimea
Earlier it was reported that two Ukrainian drones were shot down over Crimea
Kim Jong Un hopes FEFU will play important role in cooperation with Russia
The North Korean leader also met with Korean students and asked them to "make more efforts" during their studies to play their role in making North Korea prosperous
Ukrainian army loses up to 140 people, Bradley IFV in Zaporozhye area — Russian top brass
The enemy also lost four vehicles in this area in 24 hours, according to Russian Defense Ministry
Belarus not going to interfere in affairs of neighboring countries - Lukashenko
Belarusian President stressed that the Belarusian people "cannot be an aggressor"
Russian embassy quashes rumors of coup attempt in Congo as fake news
The situation in the country is calm, the diplomatic misson said
Taliban to take part in Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan in Kazan — diplomat
Zamir Kabulov added that practically all participants in the Moscow format have confirmed their presence at the meeting in Kazan by today
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace five times in past day
The coalition continues to create dangerous situation, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Ukrainian army loses over 740 troops, 20 tanks, armored vehicles in Zaporozhye area
Additionally, 38 artillery guns have been eliminated, the Russian Defense Ministry said
UN’s Guterres discusses food security with EU’s Borrell
The UN Secretary General and the head of the EU foreign policy also discussed the situation in West Africa, where a series of coups d'etat have occurred in recent months
Tehran, Washington to exchange prisoners on five-for-five basis on September 18
"Iran's assets frozen in South Korea will be handed over to the government and nation today," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani Chafi reported
Kim Jong Un interested in Russian economy, everyday life — Russian envoy
North Korean leader is very knowledgeable about Russia, Alexander Matsegora said
Musk criticizes Ukraine’s failed counteroffensive
Elon Musk responded to a series of posts describing the counteroffensive as "failing to achieve any of its originally stated objectives"
Former US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi calls herself 'cold-blooded reptile'
Earlier, Nancy Pelosi announced her intention to run for the House of Representatives again in 2024
Ukrainian government sacks six deputy defense ministers
It is reported that only First Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Pavlyuk has retained his post
Press review: Putin hosts Kim, gets under US’ skin and EEF-23 belies 'isolate Russia' idea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 14th
Stoltenberg has no doubt Ukraine will join NATO one day
NATO Secretary General believes that if Ukraine stops struggling "it will no longer exist"
Air service between Russia, North Korea working in test mode — natural resources minister
Alexander Kozlov added that its full-fledged operation is expected in the near future
Russian strike on airfield near Krivoi Rog wipes out five Ukrainian aircraft
Russia’s Aerospace Forces delivered a strike on the Dolgintsevo airfield on September 11
Zelensky rules out giving up territory for peace in Ukraine
He also claimed that Ukraine would move forward and liberate territory even after the good weather ends
Ukraine loses up to 170 troops, electronic warfare station in south Donetsk area
Units of the Russian battlegroup East together with aviation and artillery repulsed three attacks by the enemy near Staromayorskoye in the DPR and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye region in 24 hours
Sanya’s Phoenix International Airport launches second part of its duty free store
More than 300 world-famous brands are already represented in the duty free of the airport
Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area
"The enemy's losses amounted to up to 60 servicemen, a fighting vehicle, an armored vehicle and a pickup truck," battlegroup Center spokesman Alexander Savchuk reported
Ukraine, Taiwan among topics discussed by US’ Sullivan, China’s Wang in Malta
According to the White House, they had "candid, substantive, and constructive discussions"
Growing US’ competition with Russia, China, marks end of previous world order — Blinken
"What we are experiencing now is more than a test of the post-Cold War order. It’s the end of it," the US secretary of state went on to say
Hainan’s city of Sanya makes night tourism program wider and more diverse — media
According to the newspaper, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of the province recently approved a list of Hainan's night-time tourist sites
Hainan's trade with BRICS countries up 71.7% to $1.73 bln in January-July
Hainan's largest exports to BRICS countries are machinery and electronics
Hainan’s duty free sales exceed $197 mln in five months under new special program
Some 731 thousand customers visited duty free stores on the island over this period
Ill-wishers’ attempts to hamper Moscow-Tashkent relations unsuccessful — Russian PM
Mikhail Mishustin is confident that "the potential of the economies of Russia and Uzbekistan is much higher, there are many opportunities for developing cooperation in new areas"
Russia may consider leaving jurisdiction of UN International Court of Justice — senator
Konstantin Kosachev noted that during the lawsuit, Russia’s preliminary objections will be heard out followed by the positions of third parties
Zelensky says fighting at the front difficult, Ukrainian counteroffensive not very fast
According to the Ukrainian president, the situation at the front has turned into an artillery duel, with each side firing about 40,000 shells daily
Russia’s assertions about genocide in Ukraine cannot be deemed illegitimate — envoy
Gennady Kuzmin noted that "Ukraine's legal position is hopelessly flawed and at odds with the long standing jurisprudence of this court" and called on judges to dismiss the case
Conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided, should NATO accept Russian security proposals
However, according to Leonid Slutsky, Jens Stoltenberg doesn’t want peace in Ukraine
Russia doesn't need foreign mercenaries — Putin
The Russian President reiterated Moscow’s readiness for talks with Ukraine and called on the Kiev authorities to "stop dancing to the tune of others"
Some 700 foreign representatives to take part in Neva-2023 expo in St. Petersburg
Neva-International CEO Alexander Ulyanov noted that Turkey and China will be the most widely represented foreign exhibitors
UN Security Council needs overhaul to increase its efficacy — Kremlin on Biden’s plans
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that this process requires "very complex and possibly lengthy talks"
Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 100 times over day
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov stated that, "as a result of the shelling, windows, facades and fences of seven private houses and one shop were damaged"
Russian watchdog says new 'Pirola' coronavirus strain more contagious than predecessors
Russia has developed tests to detect Pirola, as well as drugs to effectively treat the disease caused by this genovariant, the sanitary watchdog added
Russian Su-34 hits Ukrainian brigade’s deployment point in Kupyansk direction
It is also reported that the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-29 attack helicopters and assault aviation carried out 14 missile strikes on concentrations of manpower, weapons and military hardware of Ukraine’s 14th mechanized brigade
West using ruses to trick developing nations into backing its position on Ukraine — Lavrov
"There is no need even to explain that this is simple fraud and deception, which is all about dragging normal countries into a totally unrealistic, Russophobic, ultimatum-based contrivance," the Russian foreign minister stressed
China’s Wang Yi to visit Russia, participate in security consultations on September 18-21
Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova reported that on September 18 negotiations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Wang Yi would be held in Moscow
DPRK leader’s visit to Russia of strategic importance to international order — expert
According to Chung Jae-heung, the forces opposed to Western domination refuse to accept its unilateral approach and hegemonism
Moscow airports, Zhukovsky operate as usual — aviation agency
Earlier, early in the morning, restrictions were temporarily imposed on flights to airports of Domodedovo and Zhukovsky for safety of flights on civil aircraft, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said
Press review: West props up proxy Kiev for long fight and US roadblocks Russian automakers
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 15th
Large grouping of Ukrainian troops forced to retreat in part of DPR — official
Yan Gagin specified that the irreplaceable losses of the Ukrainian army in the southern Donetsk area amounted to several hundred people within a week of fighting
Hainan's Haikou foreign trade volume up 42.6% in January-July
It reached $6.6 billion
Russia destroys Ukrainian equipment in Kupyansk area, up to 50 enemy’s troops eliminated
The Russian army also eliminated four vehicles
More than 20 flights delayed in Moscow airports
As of 02:26 a.m. Moscow time, nine flights were delayed and two canceled at the Vnukovo Airport
Kim Jong Un, Shoigu discuss military cooperation, international affairs
"Kim Jong Un and Sergey Shoigu exchanged views on regional and international military and political circumstances and exchanged constructive views on issues related to continued strengthening of tactical and strategic interaction," the report said
1993 Russian coup in photos
20 years ago on this day Russia's constitutional crisis escalated to an armed coup
Euromaidan-like plot brewing in Georgia — security service
"One of the masterminds of the plot is former Interior Minister Vano Merabishvili’s deputy, current deputy chief of Ukraine's military intelligence, Giorgy Lordkipanidze," the news release reads
China for observing Russia’s interests in settling Ukrainian crisis — CESC chief
Zhang Qingli noted that "Russia, for its part, has repeatedly advocated a fair stance on the Taiwan issue and also makes fair statements in the international arena"
Black Sea sealed off for Ukraine — former presidential advisor
Oleg Soskin, ex-advisor to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, added that the only way out for Ukrainian agricultural exports are the routes though Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania
Pashinyan considers signing of peace deal with Baku possible by yearend
Armenian Prime Minister added that Yerevan is taking all necessary steps for it
Strike by Kinzhal missile in Ukraine confirmed its efficiency — Defense Ministry
The Kinzhal missile is used with a conventional warhead
Drone carrying mortar shell falls on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast — radio
Tourists from a nearby hotel, about 30 people in total, were reportedly evacuated
Chinese expert says US must change course to restore bilateral military cooperation
Guo Xinning acknowledged that cooperation between the two countries’ armies was now trending in the right direction, standing, however, "at a low level"
Netanyahu says will discuss Iran with Biden during trip to US
The Israeli Prime Minister believes that the Islamic Republic plans to “both develop nuclear weapons and continue its aggression in the region”
Ukrainian economy shows no signs of life — ex-Prime Minister
Nikolay Azarov noted that catching up with the current economic level of Romania and Poland, even according to the most optimistic forecasts, would take Ukraine more than 30 years
EU’s 12th package of anti-Russia sanctions to be presented in early October — Bloomberg
According to the agency, sanctions may be announced during the EU-US summit, which is also scheduled for October
Tu-160 bombers outfitted with novel cruise missiles — top brass
Russia’s Long-Range Aviation Commander Sergey Kobylash said during a visit by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Knevichi airfield in Russia’s Far East
Russia developing new nuclear submarines, underwater drones — Shoigu
On Friday, the Russian defense minister pays a working visit to the Primorye Region in Russia’s Far East
Support for Ukraine in US Congress 'remains very strong,' John Kirby claims
Only a "small group of very vocal, very right-wing Republicans" continue to resist additional support for Ukraine, the US official says
US coalition's drone flies too close to Russian plane in Syria - top brass
The Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision
Ukrainian officer admits Russia’s Lancet drones significantly restrict Ukrainian artillery
According to the report, the operation of the Ukrainian artillery is complicated by the diversity of guns, shipped to Kiev by Western states
Press review: Moscow heads sanctions club and EU neighbors ban entry to Russian cars
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 18th
Russian Armed Forces deliver 11 strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure over week
The strikes disrupted supplies to Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas and eliminated a large arsenal of the Ukrainian army’s armaments, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Russia said to be using Krypton missiles on its Su-30SM fighters in Ukraine
The Black Sea Fleet is using X-31 guided missiles known in the West as Krypton on its Su-30SM jets, the sources said
No decision yet on shipment of ATACMS missiles to Kiev — Kirby
Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed officials, reported that the Biden administration is considering the possibility of delivering ATACMS missiles to Kyiv this fall, but the final decision must be made by the president
Three Ukrainian drones shot down over southwestern part of Crimea — defense ministry
At about 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Moscow time the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack was thwarted
Tu-22M3 missiles to receive new payload — Russian long-range aviation commander
Its capacity will increase to 1,700 kilos
Kim Jong Un’s train leaving Primorye
It headed to the border check point Khasan
