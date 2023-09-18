Russia, China successfully coordinate policies with countries of Global South — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing successfully coordinate policies with the states of the Global South and have achieved positive results within the framework of the East Asia Summit (EAS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the G20 summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his opening remarks at talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"Recently, we have been very, very successful in coordinating our actions with other countries of the Global South and achieved positive results at the East Asia Summit in Jakarta, at the G20 summit in New Delhi and, of course, within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," Lavrov said.

He pointed out that cooperation between Russia and China was important "to ensuring justice in world affairs and a balance of interests in the processes that are developing in various directions."

The East Asia Summit was held in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on September 7. EAS meetings are held once a year in conjunction with the fall events of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Lavrov represented Russia at the summit.

The G20 summit in New Delhi ended on September 10. The leaders managed to agree on a joint declaration despite disagreements on a number of issues, primarily the Ukrainian conflict.