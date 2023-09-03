Japan must abandon new militarization plans, recognize results of World War II — Medvedev

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 3. /TASS/. Japan’s pursuit of new militarization course seriously complicates the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

Medvedev is Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia’s Far East, where he is taking part in the events on the occasion of the Victory Day over militaristic Japan and the end of the World War II, celebrated on September 3.

"It is regrettable that the Japanese authorities are pursuing a course towards a new militarization of the country. They have become the heirs of the Japan that once faced an inglorious end," Medvedev said.

According to him, with the support of American curators, Japan is actively expanding its military infrastructure, buying foreign weapons, including offensive ones. Restrictions on the so-called Self-Defense Forces and military operations abroad are being lifted, military exercises are taking place near the Kuril Islands, which seriously complicates situation in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Japan must learn from the history, the memorable date we are celebrating today, and fully recognize the results of the World War II, do everything to prevent the third one from flaring up. [It should] give up militaristic plans for the benefit of its own people," the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council said.