MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The acting head of the Zaporozhye Region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that he expected ‘lots of interesting' developments to take place in the special operation zone this fall.

"After a conversation with the president, I can say that <…> I received a proof of his remark that we haven’t begun anything yet. And there will be lots of interesting [developments] this fall," he told the Rossiya-24 television cahnnel.

According to Balitsky, Russian forces currently dominate on the battlefield due to their determination and coordinated actions.

At a meeting with members of the Russian parliament in June 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, commenting on the special military operation in Ukraine: 'We haven't even started anything in earnest.'.